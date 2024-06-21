Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters are facing long delays on a major route to Fareham and Portsmouth following a crash.

A crash on the M27 eastbound between the M3 junction and junction 5 at Eastleigh has caused delays of up to 42 minutes for commuters. The incident resulted in a lane being closed but this has now been cleared.

Despite the lane now being open, heavy delays are still being experienced. AA traffic news said: “Severe delays of 42 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed five mph.”

