M27 Traffic: Severe delays eastbound following crash between junction 4 M3 and Junction 5 Eastleigh
A crash on the M27 eastbound between the M3 junction and junction 5 at Eastleigh has caused delays of up to 42 minutes for commuters. The incident resulted in a lane being closed but this has now been cleared.
Despite the lane now being open, heavy delays are still being experienced. AA traffic news said: “Severe delays of 42 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed five mph.”
Delays are still being experienced from junction 2. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J4/#M3 and J5/A335 #Eastleigh after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J2/#A36 #Ower.”
