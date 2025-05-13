An appeal has been launched following a crash on the M27 yesterday afternoon.

A white Ford Transit Flatbed and a grey Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash and as a result, one of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We'd like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed what happened, or saw either car being driven prior to the incident.If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250206564.”