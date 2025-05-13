M27: Two cars involved in motorway crash on eastbound carriageway - police launch appeal
The collision, which involved two cars, happened at approximately 3.15pm on May 12 on the eastbound carriageway at junction 10.
A white Ford Transit Flatbed and a grey Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash and as a result, one of the drivers suffered minor injuries.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We'd like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed what happened, or saw either car being driven prior to the incident.If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250206564.”