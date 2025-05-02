M27: Multiple overnight road closures confirmed to start over May bank holiday weekend
Starting from Saturday, May 3, there will be multiple overnight road closures in place on the M27 impacting the stretch of road between junction 4 and 9.
These closures are a result of the ongoing works being completed by National Highways as part of an £83m project to improve the road between junction 5 and 7.
The project has reached its halfway mark with the eastbound carriageway benefitting from a new road surface, better drainage and improved safety barriers as part of the £83m.
Engineers are now turning their attention to the westbound carriageway with a contraflow system being put in place from Monday, May 5 and overnight road closures between 9pm and 6am throughout May.
The overnight closures are as follows:
- Saturday, May 3 - M27 junction 4 eastbound to junction 8, full carriageway overnight closure (Including the M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link)
- Sunday, May 4 - M27 junction 9 westbound to junction 4, full overnight carriageway closure
- Monday, May 5 to Thursday, May 15 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures
- Tuesday, May 6 - M27 junction 5 westbound entry slip road will be closed overnight, for technology works not associated with this scheme.
- Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures
Diversion routes will be in place during the closures.
