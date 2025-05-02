Overnight closures will take place throughout May while work continues on the M27. | National Highways

National Highways has confirmed a number of road closures will be in place over the next month while work continues on the M27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from Saturday, May 3, there will be multiple overnight road closures in place on the M27 impacting the stretch of road between junction 4 and 9.

Pictured: A bird’s eye view of the scheme’s eastbound progress, with surfacing at the M27 junction 7 off-slip road | National Highways

These closures are a result of the ongoing works being completed by National Highways as part of an £83m project to improve the road between junction 5 and 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has reached its halfway mark with the eastbound carriageway benefitting from a new road surface, better drainage and improved safety barriers as part of the £83m.

Engineers are now turning their attention to the westbound carriageway with a contraflow system being put in place from Monday, May 5 and overnight road closures between 9pm and 6am throughout May.

The overnight closures are as follows:

Saturday, May 3 - M27 junction 4 eastbound to junction 8, full carriageway overnight closure (Including the M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link)

Sunday, May 4 - M27 junction 9 westbound to junction 4, full overnight carriageway closure

Monday, May 5 to Thursday, May 15 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures

Tuesday, May 6 - M27 junction 5 westbound entry slip road will be closed overnight, for technology works not associated with this scheme.

Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures

Diversion routes will be in place during the closures.