M27: Two vans and car involved in crash which resulted in three lane closure, police confirm
Three lanes of the M27 were closed this morning on the eastbound carriageway between junction 9 and junction 10 following a crash involving three vehicles.
As a result of the crash the traffic spanned two miles back and there were heavy delays.
Following recovery work, the motorway has fully reopened. National Highways South X said: “All lanes are now open on the #M27 eastbound between J9 #Whiteley and J10 (#Fareham)”
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the crash, which happened at 10.46am, involved two vans and car and one person sustained minor injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.