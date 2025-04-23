M27

Two vans and a car have been involved in a crash on the M27 this morning (April 23).

Three lanes of the M27 were closed this morning on the eastbound carriageway between junction 9 and junction 10 following a crash involving three vehicles.

As a result of the crash the traffic spanned two miles back and there were heavy delays.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the crash, which happened at 10.46am, involved two vans and car and one person sustained minor injuries.