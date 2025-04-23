M27: Two vans and car involved in crash which resulted in three lane closure, police confirm

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 12:31 BST
Two vans and a car have been involved in a crash on the M27 this morning (April 23).

Three lanes of the M27 were closed this morning on the eastbound carriageway between junction 9 and junction 10 following a crash involving three vehicles.

As a result of the crash the traffic spanned two miles back and there were heavy delays.

Following recovery work, the motorway has fully reopened. National Highways South X said: “All lanes are now open on the #M27 eastbound between J9 #Whiteley and J10 (#Fareham)”

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the crash, which happened at 10.46am, involved two vans and car and one person sustained minor injuries.

For traffic updates, click here.

