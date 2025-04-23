M27: Three lanes closed and two miles of congestion near Fareham following multi-car crash
Drivers are currently facing two miles of congestion on the M27 eastbound between junction 9 and junction 10 following a crash.
Lanes 2,3 and 4 have also been closed and there are officers at the scene.
National Highways South X said: “Lanes 2,3 and 4 are closed on the #M27 eastbound between J9 #Whiteley and J10 (#Fareham) due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Traffic Officers are on scene and recovery en route. There are 2 miles congestion on approach.”
The AA says: “Three lanes closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham).”
