M27 vehicle breakdown causes irritation for rush hour drivers amid 'severe delays'
A stalled vehicle has caused “severe delays” for rush hour drivers after a lane was closed.
Drivers are being delayed westbound at junction 7 during the height of rush hour.
AA Traffic News said of the incident reported at 5.31pm: “Lane closed on exit ramp and delays due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Lane one (of two) is closed.”
