M27 vehicle breakdown causes irritation for rush hour drivers amid 'severe delays'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:03 BST
A stalled vehicle has caused “severe delays” for rush hour drivers after a lane was closed.

Traffic alert/National WorldTraffic alert/National World
Drivers are being delayed westbound at junction 7 during the height of rush hour.

AA Traffic News said of the incident reported at 5.31pm: “Lane closed on exit ramp and delays due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Lane one (of two) is closed.”

Eastbound is also seeing delays. The AA added: “Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed 15 mph.”

