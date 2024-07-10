M275 traffic: Northbound delays following three vehicle collision at Tipner as traffic continues to build

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2024, 13:45 BST
A multiple vehicle collision is causing delays for drivers who are trying to leave Portsmouth this afternoon.

AA Traffic News

A three vehicle collision on the M275 northbound has left two lanes blocked as traffic continues to build. The incident occurred near junction one near Tipner.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M275 Northbound - Two lanes BLOCKED at J1/Tipner Ln Tipner due to an incident, delays on approach.”

AA traffic news are reporting: “Delays and two lanes closed due to crash on M275 Northbound near J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). Lanes two and three (of three) are closed.”

