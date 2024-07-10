Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A multiple vehicle collision is causing delays for drivers who are trying to leave Portsmouth this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News

A three vehicle collision on the M275 northbound has left two lanes blocked as traffic continues to build. The incident occurred near junction one near Tipner.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M275 Northbound - Two lanes BLOCKED at J1/Tipner Ln Tipner due to an incident, delays on approach.”

AA traffic news are reporting: “Delays and two lanes closed due to crash on M275 Northbound near J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner). Lanes two and three (of three) are closed.”