Police have confirmed that a man has died following a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A27 this morning (Sunday, August 25).

Police remain on the scene of the collision close to the junction for Hilsea which has resulted in the closure of the motorway at the M27/A27 interchange with diversions in place in around the area.

Traffic leaving the A27 to join Eastern Road following the closure of the A27/M27 interchange. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

A statement from the police said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man in his 60s from Emsworth was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified. The incident was reported to us after 10.30am today (Sunday 25 August). If you were on the A27 at the time and witnessed the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 0588 of today’s date.

“We’d also like to hear from you if you have any footage, including dash cam or mobile phone, which may assist in our investigation. You can also contact us via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below; How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”

The M27 is closed from J12 Eastbound to the Eastern Road turn off, this will include the M275 heading into the city and the M275 Northbound. Traffic is being diverted off the A27 westbound at the Hilsea turn off and you cannot join the A27 eastbound at the Portsbridge/Hilsea roundabout.

There is major congestion in and around the north of the city with tailbacks on the eastbound M27 back up to Fareham, A27 to Havant, A3(M) southbound up to Waterlooville and in both Cosham and Eastern Road.

More as we get it.