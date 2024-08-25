Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M27 has been closed north of Portsmouth following a serious accident near the M27/A27/M275 interchange in Hilsea this morning (Sunday, August 25)

Traffic being diverted off the A27 at Hilsea | Marcin Jedrysiak

In a statement Hampshire Police said: “We, and our emergency service partners, are currently on the scene of a serious road traffic incident on the A27, close to the junction for Hilsea. The M27 is closed from J12 Eastbound to the Eastern Road turn off, this will include the M275 heading into the city and the M275 Northbound.

“Traffic is being diverted off the A27 westbound at the Hilsea turn off and you cannot join the A27 eastbound at the Portsbridge/Hilsea roundabout. These closures may be required for some time, so please avoid the area and find alternative routes. We will provide further updates as and when we are able to.”

The accident has lead to delays on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 into the city backing up towards Fareham, as well as delays on the A27 back to Bedhampton, and also on the A3(M) southbound up to Waterlooville. There also severe congestion around the whole of the Cosham area as a result of the diversions.

Organisers of the Victorious Festival have urged those attending to leave early and expect delays. In a statement they said: “If you’re looking to get down for the afternoon headliners we suggest you leave early and we recommend you bring water.”