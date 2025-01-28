M3: All traffic being held after junction 8 due to vehicle fire - heavy delays
All lanes are currently being held on the M3 while emergency services respond to an incident.
There are hefty delays on the M3 northbound after juction 8 as all lanes are at a standstill. This comes as emergency services are currently dealing with a serious car fire.
The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X said: “All traffic is being temporarily held between J8/#A303#Popham and J7/A30 #Dummer due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays are building on #M3 and #A303.”
The AA said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to vehicle fire on M3 Northbound after J8 A303.”
