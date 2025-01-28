Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All lanes are currently being held on the M3 while emergency services respond to an incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are hefty delays on the M3 northbound after juction 8 as all lanes are at a standstill. This comes as emergency services are currently dealing with a serious car fire.

M3

The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X said: “All traffic is being temporarily held between J8/#A303#Popham and J7/A30 #Dummer due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays are building on #M3 and #A303.”

The AA said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to vehicle fire on M3 Northbound after J8 A303.”