M3: Lane closure on motorway northbound due to obstruction in road - heavy delays
A lane closure has been put in place on the M3 causing a tailback.
The closure comes due to an obstruction on the road and, as a result, there are delays just after junction 13 northbound this morning (January 28).
The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to obstruction on the road on M3 Northbound after J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford).”
