M3: Lane closure on motorway northbound due to obstruction in road - heavy delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lane closure has been put in place on the M3 causing a tailback.

The closure comes due to an obstruction on the road and, as a result, there are delays just after junction 13 northbound this morning (January 28).

The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to obstruction on the road on M3 Northbound after J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford).”

As a result of the lane closure there are significant delays in the area.

For more information about the incident, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice