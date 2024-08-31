Hampshire traffic: M3 northbound near Winchester closed following collision with police warning to avoid area

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 09:06 BST
A major motorway is currently closed following a collision with motorists facing “heavy delays”.

Police have shut the M3 northbound between junction 9 for the A34 at Winnall near Winchester and junction 8 for Popham this morning. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit are currently working at the scene.

They said in a statement: “Please be aware that the northbound M3 between junctions 9 and 8 is currently closed while we deal with a collision. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes.

“If you saw what happened please contact us online or on 101 quoting incident 457 of today’s date.” Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports that “heavy delays” are building as a result of the incident.

Police confirmed that the incident involved a pedestrian and a car. They said the individual has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition. Further details here.

