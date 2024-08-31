Hampshire traffic: M3 northbound near Winchester closed following collision with police warning to avoid area
Police have shut the M3 northbound between junction 9 for the A34 at Winnall near Winchester and junction 8 for Popham this morning. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit are currently working at the scene.
They said in a statement: “Please be aware that the northbound M3 between junctions 9 and 8 is currently closed while we deal with a collision. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes.
“If you saw what happened please contact us online or on 101 quoting incident 457 of today’s date.” Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports that “heavy delays” are building as a result of the incident.
