M3 lane closed due to obstruction on road causing rush hour driver delays
A lane has been closed on the M3 due to an obstruction on the road.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M3 Northbound from J12 A335 (Eastleigh) to J11 A3090 (Winchester South).
“Congestion to before J13 (Chandlers Ford).”
