A major part of the M3 was closed earlier this morning after a man was found with serious injuries.

Emergency services closed the M3 northbound at junction 4A, near Fleet this morning (December 4) and put diversion routes in place.

The police have since confirmed that the closure was because a man had been found near the motorway with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 8:51am to a concern for welfare of a man on Minley Road, near J4A of the M3.

“Police located a man in his 30s with serious injuries on the northbound carriageway of the M3. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

The road has since reopened and the congestion has cleared in and around the area.

