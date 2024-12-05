A major part of the M3 was closed earlier this morning after a man was found with serious injuries.

The police have since confirmed that the closure was because a man had been found near the motorway with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 8:51am to a concern for welfare of a man on Minley Road, near J4A of the M3.

“Police located a man in his 30s with serious injuries on the northbound carriageway of the M3. He has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”