M3 northbound closed near Fleet due to 'police incident' - major delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:26 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 10:27 BST
An ongoing ‘police incident’ on the M3 has resulted in a major road closure.

Emergency services have closed the M3 northbound at junction 4A, near Fleet. The closure is a result of a ‘police incident’ which is ongoing and detour routes have been put in place.

The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Trave X wrote: “#M3 Northbound - is CLOSED at J4A/A327 #Fleet due to an incident. heavy delays building.”

The AA said: “Road closed and long delays due to police incident on M3 Northbound at J4A A327.

“Cameras show the closure has now been narrowed down to just J4A. Detour in operation - via the exit and entry slips.”

There are considerable delays and congestion in and around the area of the incident.

There will be more updates to come.

