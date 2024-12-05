An ongoing ‘police incident’ on the M3 has resulted in a major road closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have closed the M3 northbound at junction 4A, near Fleet. The closure is a result of a ‘police incident’ which is ongoing and detour routes have been put in place.

The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Trave X wrote: “#M3 Northbound - is CLOSED at J4A/A327 #Fleet due to an incident. heavy delays building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are urged to avoid the M1.

“Cameras show the closure has now been narrowed down to just J4A. Detour in operation - via the exit and entry slips.”

There are considerable delays and congestion in and around the area of the incident.

There will be more updates to come.