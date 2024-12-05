M3 northbound closed near Fleet due to 'police incident' - major delays
Emergency services have closed the M3 northbound at junction 4A, near Fleet. The closure is a result of a ‘police incident’ which is ongoing and detour routes have been put in place.
The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Trave X wrote: “#M3 Northbound - is CLOSED at J4A/A327 #Fleet due to an incident. heavy delays building.”
“Cameras show the closure has now been narrowed down to just J4A. Detour in operation - via the exit and entry slips.”
There are considerable delays and congestion in and around the area of the incident.
There will be more updates to come.