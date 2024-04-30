M3 traffic: Major motorway infrastructure improvements at junction 9 proposed as progress made
National Highways reports a development consent order (DCO) has been issued for junction 9 of the M3. The government-owned company said on it website the recommendation stage for the DCO was completed on February 16.
Planning inspectors have submitted a report to the secretary of state for transport Mark Harper. As reported on the scheme overview, National Highways said there aim is to stop “significant delays” and reduce “heavy” traffic levels between the M3 and A34.
They said more than 6,000 vehicles pass through junction 9 very hour during peak periods, with queues being common on the northbound off-slip of the M3, the A272 Spitfire Link and Easton Lane. National Highways said the project will improve safety at the junction, reduce congestion, increase road capacity, reduce the number of people affected by noise pollution and other qualities.
A new connection has been proposed between the A33 and M3 northbound, and the scheme outlines free flow links between the A34 and M3 in both directions. There will also be new walking, cycling and horse riding routes, an extended southbound slip onto the M3, a new subway next to the National Highways depot and other benefits.
The timeline on the National Highways website predicts works to begin at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025 if the scheme is accepted, which the improvements predicted to be finished in late 2027.
