M3 multi-vehicle crash leaves three lanes closed and huge disruption for drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:29 BST
A multi-vehicle crash has led to three lanes being closed on the M3.

The incident happened southbound near Winchester at junction 11 around 4pm as rush hour traffic starts to build.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and three lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M3 southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Lanes one, two and three (of three) are closed with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.”

*** Update ****

All lanes have now been reopened

