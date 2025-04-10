M3: National Highways confirms hard shoulder and lane closures between junction 6 and 7 for ongoing work
National Highways has successfully installed ducting across the M3 at junction 6 (Black Dam) and junction 7 (Dummer interchanges) as part of works connecting the communications network.
As a result of this there will be lane closures and a hard shoulder closure while engineers can safely connect the variable message sign to the network.
National Highways said: “We’re returning this weekend to finalise some work on the #M3 near #Basingstoke.
“There’ll be a hardshoulder and lane one closure in both directions between J6 to J7, but not a full closure this time. However, please allow extra travel time.”
The closures are as follows:
- The slip road on the M3 at junction 7 northbound will be closed from 8pm on Friday, April 11 to 10pm on Saturday, April 12
- The hard shoulder on the M3 between junction 6 and 7 and lane one in both directions will both be closed from 8pm on Friday, April 11 to 6am on Monday, April 13
Drivers looking to join the M3 northbound carriageway at junction 7 will be diverted on to the southbound carriageway where they will take the A303 to turn around at Popham junction. They can then join the M3 northbound carriageway.
