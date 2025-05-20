Part of a major A road, frequently used by commuters, has closed for ‘emergency repairs’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A33 has been partially closed at the Redbridge Road eastbound this morning (May 20) resulting in serious delays and diversion routes.

Closure | Stock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congestion to the Rushington Roundabout on the Totton Bypass as well as local roads around Totton. Also queueing on the M271.”

The road is a major route into the city for commuters and there is currently congestion spanning miles.