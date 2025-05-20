A33 road closed for 'emergency repairs' sparking 'long delays' and serious congestion

Published 20th May 2025, 08:33 BST
Part of a major A road, frequently used by commuters, has closed for ‘emergency repairs’.

The A33 has been partially closed at the Redbridge Road eastbound this morning (May 20) resulting in serious delays and diversion routes.

The AA says: “Road closed and long delays due to emergency repairs on A33 Redbridge Road Eastbound at M271 (Redbridge roundabout).

“Congestion to the Rushington Roundabout on the Totton Bypass as well as local roads around Totton. Also queueing on the M271.”

The road is a major route into the city for commuters and there is currently congestion spanning miles.

