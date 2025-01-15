Major delays on M27 eastbound between junction 10 and junction 11 following crash

Commuters are facing terrible delays on the M27 following a crash.

A crash on the M27 eastbound has resulted in major delays for commuters this morning (January 15). As a result, a road is partially blocked.

The AA said: “One lane closed and the exit slip road is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).”

The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X wrote: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane (and partially on the entry slip) is BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays.”

