Roads closures are due to take place at nine level crossings across Hampshire and Surrey as major railway work continues.

Starting at the end of next month, drivers are being advised that road closures will be in place as engineers carry out critical upgrades on the railway.

The work will last for six weeks with road, and crossing, closures staggered to minimise disruption.

Nine railway crossings will close while engineers complete vital work. | Network Rail

South Western Railway passengers are also being advised that buses will replace trains between Guildford and Havant between Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, November 2.

This is so that engineers can complete the final phase of upgrades to the signalling systems on the line connecting Portsmouth with London via Guildford.

The closures are as follows:

Liss Common - September 27 to October 24

Kings Fernsden - October 4 to October 24

Princes Bridge - October 11 to October 25

Milford - October 18 to November 2

Petersfield - October 25 to November 2 (This will be a night-time closure from 10pm to 6am)

Liss - October 26 to November 2

Sheet - October 25 to November 2 and November 8 to November 9

Farncombe East - October 25 to November 2 (This will be a night-time closure from 10pm to 6am)

Farncombe West - October 25 to November 13

Speaking on behalf of Network Rail and South Western Railway, Mark Goodall, Wessex Route Director, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause. However, these closures are essential to complete the vital upgrade of the Portsmouth direct line.

“By carrying out the work over the October half-term - when fewer people are travelling – we can minimise the disruption while delivering long-term benefits. Drivers in the area will need to plan ahead and take alternative routes when the roads around level crossings are closed.

“With rail replacement buses running during the signalling works and services revised for the four weekends before, we recommend checking before you travel and allowing extra time for your journey.”