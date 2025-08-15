One of the busiest ships in the Royal Navy has been sent to Scotland from Portsmouth on her latest operation.

HMS Tyne, a River-class offshore patrol vessel, has been one of the most useful and utilised ships in the fleet this year. Seven and a half months into the year, she has clocked up more than 32,000 nautical miles – one and a half times around the globe – despite rarely leaving home waters.

The ship is now at HMNB Clyde in Faslane, Scotland, and will be used as the Royal Navy’s almost constant eyes and ears around the UK. She has now spent more than 3,500 hours, the equivalent of over 145 days, and has been activated numerous times to monitor ships and submarines passing through the Channel.

HMS Tyne, a Royal Navy ship based in Portsmouth, has been sent to Scotland while conducting officer training on board. Pictured is the vessel keeping tabs on a surfaced Kilo-class submarine in the Channel. | Royal Navy

Personnel also play a key role in surveying the UK’s critical maritime infrastructure. Teams from the Mine and Diving Threat Exploitation Groups have used the ship as a launching pad for cutting-edge underwater autonomous vehicles. These systems take conduct detailed underwater surveys, with drone experts using Puma small aircraft to enhance the vessel’s ability to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance.

Lieutenant Bailey Denyer, Operations Officer, said: “River-class ships deliver week-in, week-out, across an array of tasking: homeland defence, supporting mine warfare and diving teams in underwater exploitation, to delivering future sailors and officers to the fleet through a multitude of training. These small ships certainly generate a big impact.”

HMS Tyne holds a key role as a training vessel, from teaching prospective and junior officers the fundamentals of seafaring and life at sea by sailing in challenging waters around the Channel Islands or Western Isles.

HMS Tyne manoeuvres close to the rugged shore of western Scotland during navigational training | Royal Navy

Sub Lieutenant Paul Clark, who is undergoing his specialist officer training on board. said: “The ship exposes you to many different types of operations and training, and the navigation courses have given me a clear insight of what to expect as a future student! I’ve learnt an immense amount from the variety I’ve witnessed onboard and will always be grateful to have done my Officer of the Watch training on board a ship that’s this busy.”

The ship has also supported high-profile events in the Isle of Wight and Northern Ireland. They also supported the Shetland Islands and Royal Norwegian Navy, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

Lieutenant Commander Sam Fields, Commanding Officer of HMS Tyne, said: “The evidence is in the data as to how much the first-generation River class continue to deliver for the Royal Navy and the nation. Although this story is through the lens of HMS Tyne, our sister ships are equally as busy on continuous patrol, always innovating and ready for the next challenge. I feel very privileged to lead such a driven and talented team of women and men.”