Man hospitalised with serious injuries following hit and run in Hambrook involving 4x4
Police officers have launched an appeal after they received reports of a collision in Hambrook, near Chichester, shortly after 6pm on Friday, January 3.
Emergency services were called to Broad Road, at the junction with Hawthorne Gardens, following reports that a light coloured 4x4 vehicle towing a trailer had been involved in a crash with a pedestrian.
The 4x4 did not stop at the scene and, as a result, the police have launched an appeal to find the locate the car and driver.
The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The police are appealing for relevant information including dash cam footage or doorbell footage that may help their investigation.
Please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Sutherland, if you have any relevant information.
