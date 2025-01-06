Man hospitalised with serious injuries following hit and run in Hambrook involving 4x4

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:25 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 09:25 GMT
A 30-year-old has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car in a hit and run incident.

Police officers have launched an appeal after they received reports of a collision in Hambrook, near Chichester, shortly after 6pm on Friday, January 3.

Emergency services were called to Broad Road, at the junction with Hawthorne Gardens, following reports that a light coloured 4x4 vehicle towing a trailer had been involved in a crash with a pedestrian.

The 4x4 did not stop at the scene and, as a result, the police have launched an appeal to find the locate the car and driver.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police are appealing for relevant information including dash cam footage or doorbell footage that may help their investigation.

Please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Sutherland, if you have any relevant information.

Related topics:HampshireTrafficChichester

