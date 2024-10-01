Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has sadly died after sustaining a head injury following a collision with a motorcycle.

The police launched an appeal last week after a pedestrian sustained a life threatening head injury as a result of a collision with a motorcyclist. The collision happened on Wednesday, September 25 at approximately 7:15pm on the Itchen Bridge in Southampton. The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital but the police have confirmed that he sadly died on Sunday, September 29.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have now renewed their appeal for information. A spokesperson for the police said: “As part of the investigation, the motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old man from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail until 22 December.