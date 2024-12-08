A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a lorry driver, following a fatal collision on the M27 earlier this year.

The collision involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo. Sadly the driver of the lorry, 36-year-old Michal Kaminski from Salisbury, Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The section of the M27 was closed for hours due to a major fire after the lorry caught fire following the collision. Emergency services spent hours tackling the blaze and National Highways worked to repair an overhead gantry that had been damaged as a result.

Ross Alex Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, causing death while driving without a valid licence, and failing to allow a specimen of blood to be analysed.