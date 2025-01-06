Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been sustained multiple serious injuries after his Mercedes left the carriageway.

The collision took place on the A303 westbound carriageway, just prior to the off slip for the A3057, just after 8:30am on Sunday, January 5.

A black Mercedes C220 left the carriageway and the driver, a 40-year-old man from Basingstoke, suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anyone who saw the vehicle being driven in the moments leading up to this incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250005302.”