Traffic had been stopped both directions on a Hampshire A-road after a vehicle overturned prompting a full emergency services response.

The A303 westbound near Andover had been closed following the incident at the A3057 Winchester Road exit but one lane has now been reopened. Emergency services attended including an air ambulance and fire services.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said shortly after the incident: “ We are currently dealing with an RTC on the A303 on the Westbound carriageway at the A3057 Winchester Road exit. Traffic is currently being held at the Winchester road exit.

“We are working with Hampshire fire and Rescue, South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire Air ambulance and Highways England. Please bear with us, we are working as fast as we can in these conditions, if plans change we will keep you posted.”

National Highways and the police have now confirmed that one lane has now been opened westbound with traffic fully released eastbound. A spokesperson said: “1 (of 2) lanes closed on the A303 in Hampshire westbound between the A3057 and the A343 near Andover following a collision resulting in an overturned vehicle.

“Traffic has been released on the eastbound carriageway between the A343 and the A3057.”

Hampshire police posted on social media: “ RTC A303 - Eastbound fully open - Westbound is open with lane 1 still closed from Picket Twenty, if you are in the traffic please bear with us, it will clear shortly. “