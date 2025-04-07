Man sustains serious injuries following crash involving tractor and motorcycle
A 21-year-old has sustained serious injuries following a crash involving a tractor and a motorcycle.
Emergency services responded to a crash on the B2179 near the junction with Shipton Green Lane at approximately 10.30am on Friday, April 4.
The crash involved a tractor and a motorcycle and, as a result, the rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the tractor, a 55-year-old man, was not injured.
