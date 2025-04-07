Man sustains serious injuries following crash involving tractor and motorcycle

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
A 21-year-old has sustained serious injuries following a crash involving a tractor and a motorcycle.

Emergency services responded to a crash on the B2179 near the junction with Shipton Green Lane at approximately 10.30am on Friday, April 4.

The collision happened on the A426 by Draycote Water

The crash involved a tractor and a motorcycle and, as a result, the rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the tractor, a 55-year-old man, was not injured.

The police are appealing for more information about the crash and are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them. Click here for more.

Related topics:HampshireChichesterTraffic

