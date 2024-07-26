Milton Road blocked following crash in Waterlooville involving a vehicle and pedestrian
A busy Waterlooville Road has been closed following a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
Milton Road in Waterlooville is partially blocked after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. There are delays in the area with reports that the road has been closed.
AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, a vehicle and a pedestrian involved on Milton Road both ways from Sunnymead Drive to B2150.”
The police have been approached for comment and as soon as there are any further updates on the situation we will let you know.
