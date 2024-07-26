Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy Waterlooville Road has been closed following a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.

Milton Road in Waterlooville is partially blocked after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. There are delays in the area with reports that the road has been closed.

AA Traffic News are reporting: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, a vehicle and a pedestrian involved on Milton Road both ways from Sunnymead Drive to B2150.”

