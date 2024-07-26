Portsmouth traffic: 9 most congested roads in the Portsmouth area including A27 and A2030 Eastern Road

By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:10 BST
Statistics have determined the most congested roads in the South East and Portsmouth area.

Data from the National Highways National Traffic Information Service (NTIS) show which A roads have seen the most delays for motorists.

The information covers 2023 and is calculated to measure seconds per vehicle per mile of congestion.

A roads across the Portsmouth area have been included in the list. Many of them are busy commuter roads which link towns and cities.

Here are the 9 most congested roads in the Portsmouth area, according to the NTIS.

1. Most congested roads in the Portsmouth area

The A259, which covers Havant and Emsworth including Havant Road up to the Hermitage Bridge, is the ninth most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 47.2 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.

2. 9 - A259

The A259, which covers Havant and Emsworth including Havant Road up to the Hermitage Bridge, is the ninth most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 47.2 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.Photo: Google Street View

The A3, which covers Cosham, London Road (Waterlooville, Cowplain), Portsmouth Road and Clanfield , is the eighth most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 58.2 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.

3. 8 - A3

The A3, which covers Cosham, London Road (Waterlooville, Cowplain), Portsmouth Road and Clanfield , is the eighth most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 58.2 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.Photo: Habibur Rahman

The A27 in Portsmouth is the seventh most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 63.9 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.

4. 7 - A27

The A27 in Portsmouth is the seventh most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 63.9 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.Photo: Google Street View

