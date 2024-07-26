Data from the National Highways National Traffic Information Service (NTIS) show which A roads have seen the most delays for motorists.

The information covers 2023 and is calculated to measure seconds per vehicle per mile of congestion.

A roads across the Portsmouth area have been included in the list. Many of them are busy commuter roads which link towns and cities.

Here are the 9 most congested roads in the Portsmouth area, according to the NTIS.

1 . Most congested roads in the Portsmouth area Here are the most congested roads in the Portsmouth area, according to statistics.

2 . 9 - A259 The A259, which covers Havant and Emsworth including Havant Road up to the Hermitage Bridge, is the ninth most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 47.2 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.

3 . 8 - A3 The A3, which covers Cosham, London Road (Waterlooville, Cowplain), Portsmouth Road and Clanfield , is the eighth most congested road in the Portsmouth area. The average delay was 58.2 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2023.