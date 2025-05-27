A motocyclist has sustained a serious injury after being involved in a crash this morning (May 27).

The police have confirmed that emergency services responded to the incident and as a result, the road was closed for a short amount of time.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.47am today to a report of road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Park Road North in Havant.

“The rider of the motorcycle suffered a serious injury to his foot.

“The road has been closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.”