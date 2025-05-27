Motorcyclist sustains serious injury after being involved in Havant crash - police launch appeal
A motocyclist has sustained a serious injury after being involved in a crash this morning (May 27).
Park Road in Havant, was closed this morning (May 27) following a crash involving a motorbike and a car.
The police have confirmed that emergency services responded to the incident and as a result, the road was closed for a short amount of time.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.47am today to a report of road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Park Road North in Havant.
“The rider of the motorcycle suffered a serious injury to his foot.
“The road has been closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.”
