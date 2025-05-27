Motorcyclist sustains serious injury after being involved in Havant crash - police launch appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 11:48 BST

A motocyclist has sustained a serious injury after being involved in a crash this morning (May 27).

Park Road in Havant, was closed this morning (May 27) following a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The police have confirmed that emergency services responded to the incident and as a result, the road was closed for a short amount of time.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.47am today to a report of road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Park Road North in Havant.

“The rider of the motorcycle suffered a serious injury to his foot.

“The road has been closed while the emergency services deal with the incident.”

If you have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101, quoting 44250230303. Alternatively you can submit information online - click here for more information.

