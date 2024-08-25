M27/A27/M275 traffic: Motorway reopens after man dies in a collision
Emergency services had been at the scene of a serious single vehicle road traffic incident on the A27, close to the junction for Hilsea, since 10.30am in which a man in his 60s died. The M27 was then closed from J12 to the Eastern Road turn off eastbound, including the M275. It was also closed at the Portsbridge roundabout westbound with traffic diverted from Port Solent/North Harbour.
Diversions were put in place taking traffic through Cosham leading to heavy traffic across the area.
However National Highways has now announced that the motorway has now fully reopened in both directions.
The man’s next of kin have been informed and Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact 101 and quote incident number 0588 of August 25.
