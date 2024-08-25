Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The M27/A27 interchange has new fully reopened in both directions following a serious collision in Hilsea this morning (Sunday, August 25) in which a man died.

Traffic is being diverted off the A27 and M27 at the interchange at Hilsea. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Emergency services had been at the scene of a serious single vehicle road traffic incident on the A27, close to the junction for Hilsea, since 10.30am in which a man in his 60s died. The M27 was then closed from J12 to the Eastern Road turn off eastbound, including the M275. It was also closed at the Portsbridge roundabout westbound with traffic diverted from Port Solent/North Harbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diversions were put in place taking traffic through Cosham leading to heavy traffic across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However National Highways has now announced that the motorway has now fully reopened in both directions.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact 101 and quote incident number 0588 of August 25.