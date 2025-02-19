Multi-car crash on A27 Chichester bypass results in heavy delays and blocked road

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 17:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Commuters are facing heavy delays on the A27 this evening following a crash.

A multi-car crash on the A27 at Chichester Bypass has resulted in the road being partially blocked.

As a result of this, there is congestion building and delays are expected in and aorund the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound near A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”

For more information about the crash, click here.

Related topics:HampshireA27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice