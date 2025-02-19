Multi-car crash on A27 Chichester bypass results in heavy delays and blocked road
Commuters are facing heavy delays on the A27 this evening following a crash.
As a result of this, there is congestion building and delays are expected in and aorund the area.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound near A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.