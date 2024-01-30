Portsmouth traffic: Pedestrian and cycling crossing completed in Southsea in latest step of renovation project
Construction work has been completed for a new crossing in Southsea as part of a major project.
A new tiger crossing, which can be used by pedestrians and cyclists, is now open in Victoria Road North. This is the second crossing to have been opened on the route, as part of Portsmouth City Council's (PCC) plans to improve access non-motorists. Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: "This new tiger crossing is another step to improving cycling and walking routes in Portsmouth, aligned to our vision of making it easier to travel around, safer, and more accessible to everyone.
"Next year further phases will continue to see a better walking and cycling route across the city from Milton and Fratton to the city centre. All of these improvements also contribute to creating a greener and more pleasant environment in the city." The crossing is the latest stage of the East West Active Corridor scheme.
It allows pedestrians and cyclists to cross the junction safely, in the same way as the previous new crossing in Fawcett Road. Other changes being made to the junction include a narrower approach to the roundabout, cycle ramps and dropped kerbs. New plants and benches are also being installed.
A cycle lane protected by bollards and new crossings have also been constructed on Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, aimed at making travel to Fratton railway station easier and safer. The East West Active Corridor scheme is due to be completed in March 2024. Upgrades will be made to the cycle path in Arundel Street, and to the crossing in Somers Road South. New CCTV cameras, lights and trees will also be added to the crossing.