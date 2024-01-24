Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ASLEF union has announced further industrial action in a bitter and long running dispute with train companies. An overtime ban will be in place on January 29 and between January 31 and February 6. A full strike will is scheduled for January 30, with South Western Railway (SWR) urging passengers to only travel "if absolutely necessary" - avoiding the first and last trains of the day.

No trains will run between Portsmouth and London s fresh industrial action has been called. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

Chief operating officer Stuart Meek said: "We’re very sorry to announce that industrial action, including full strike action, will affect our network at the end of January and into early February. It has been a tough start to the year due to adverse weather conditions and these damaging strikes will cause yet more disruption for our customers.

"Our advice is to only travel if absolutely necessary on Tuesday 30 January and to check before travelling on all other affected dates. It is also vital that customers check their entire journey on all the affected dates, as other operators will be affected. Once again we’re very sorry for the disruption this will cause and we thank our customers for their continued patience.”

What trains are running during the strikes?

SWR will be running an extremely limited timetable on January 30. Trains will only run from London Waterloo to Basingstoke, Feltham via Twickenham, Guilford and Woking. There will also be services between Basingstoke and Salisbury. No other trains will run.