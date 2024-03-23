Parking in Portsmouth: City council surveys visitors and residents in bid to devise "more effective solutions"
The survey seeks to understand the views of drivers and passengers who travel into the city by car or van, including users of Portsmouth's Park and Ride and people who are considering using the service for future journeys.
Portsmouth City Council has launched the survey to help them understand the perspectives of individuals who drive into the city for a number of reasons, whether for work, shopping and dining at retail areas like Gunwharf Quays or the city centre, visiting local attractions, or spending time with friends and family.
The survey will gather valuable insights into peoples' journey patterns and parking preferences. This will help the council develop a forward-thinking approach for Portsmouth's Park and Ride which meets customer needs and expectations, so that it remains relevant now and in the future.
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for Transport, said: "We would like to hear from as many people as possible that drive into the city, and this survey provides an excellent opportunity for them to share their views and experiences. The feedback we receive will help us to progress with more effective solutions to parking in Portsmouth, including the ongoing development of the Park and Ride."
To take part in the survey, people can visit https://bit.ly/3wSQh7N. The survey closes on 3 April.
