PASSENGERS in the south looking to jet off for Christmas face difficulties in getting to Gatwick Airport due to flooding.

Heavy rain has resulted in flooding which has caused the M23 to be closed in both directions between Juntion 10 and Junction 11. The M23 provides one of the main routes into Gatwick.

Highways England along with Sussex Police are currently working to clear the road of floodwater to enable the carriageway to reopen.