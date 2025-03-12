Pedestrian hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by car on A27

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 13:39 BST
A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the A27.

Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on the A27 Oakhill in Bursledon at 10.22am yesterday (Tuesday, March 11).

The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A27

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and driving without a licence.

He remains in custody at this time and the police have launched an appeal for information about the incident.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250107327.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

