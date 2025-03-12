A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the A27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A27

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and driving without a licence.

He remains in custody at this time and the police have launched an appeal for information about the incident.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250107327.