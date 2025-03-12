Pedestrian hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by car on A27
Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on the A27 Oakhill in Bursledon at 10.22am yesterday (Tuesday, March 11).
The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and driving without a licence.
He remains in custody at this time and the police have launched an appeal for information about the incident.
If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250107327.