Emergency services have confirmed that a person has died at a railway station this morning after being found on the tracks.

The British Transport Police have confirmed that emergency services were called to Winchester railway station this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Winchester railway station at 8.48am today (March 12) to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A South Western X post said: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 3.00pm.

“We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information. Train services are able to run towards Southampton however Winchester will not be served until further notice.

“Rail replacement options are being looked into by our travel supplier, when these are confirmed we will provide details.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org

