Plans for a ‘desperately needed’ footbridge at Warblington railway station have been ‘paused’ with funds for it diverted elsewhere.

The new Havant Borough Council administration and Network Rail have shelved the plans until a better business case is put together despite agreement that a footbridge was needed so people could cross the railway line safely when the level crossing at Southleigh Road is lowered to allow trains to pass.

The newly-appointed cabinet lead for environment and water quality, Green Party councillor Grainne Rason (Emsworth), said while it was ‘technically feasible’ it was not ‘financially viable’ to deliver the work needed for a replacement footbridge at Warblington railway station.

In 2021, the council pledged to cover a funding shortfall as, at peak times, it said the level crossing can be down for as long as half an hour. With the council then under Conservative control, leader Councillor Alex Rennie said the footbridge was “desperately needed” as the level crossing “cuts Warblington and Denvilles in two” when it is closed.

“Often pedestrians are stuck for some time and it can mean people are late for appointments, for school or even for the train they are hoping to catch,” he said. “This leads to a temptation for people to slip between the gates and try to make their way across the tracks. That is extremely dangerous and the new footbridge will make Warblington and Denvilles a safer community.”

At July 17’s cabinet meeting, Cllr Rason, who is part of the new Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat administration, said: “I have a personal interest in this project which has been on the cards since 2013. Like many people, I wanted to see this footbridge happen.

“The funding gap of £1.5m combined with the rising cost in the engineering sector and the potential for further complications on this project means it is not financially viable to continue.”

She said it was not a decision that was taken lightly, and as a member of the Green Party, she really wanted to make it easier to move across the railway line. She said she knows the community wanted the footbridge and it would have encouraged and supported the use of public transport by residents, making it as safe as possible.

The cabinet agreed the project would not be taken forward, with Network Rail not being asked to design a footbridge. Documents said: “It will be stopped until a stronger financial business case can be demonstrated and funds diverted to other projects.”

In 2021, the footbridge was expected to cost upwards of £3.35 million. Around £2.7 million was available to pay for the project, including £2.1 million allocated from Havant Borough Council’s community infrastructure levy – and any extra funds needed to cover a shortfall.

The council agreed that the current ring-fenced £2.845 million will be diverted to fund the ‘dilapidated’ footbridge at Havant Railway Station.

Councillor Gillian Harris (Lab, Havant St. Faith’s), cabinet lead for regeneration and communities, confirmed the project at Havant train station will be run in conjunction with Hampshire County Council.