£10million scheme for new footbridge over Havant Railway Station given financial backing

By Noni Needs
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:34 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 13:50 BST
A £10million scheme to build a footbridge over Havant railway station has been given financial backing by the borough council.

Havant Borough Council will give £2.8m to contribute to replacing the footbridge, built in 1947 that goes over the line linking Elmleigh Road and North Street (Market Parade). It has structural issues that can no longer be repaired and is partly supported by scaffolding. The rest of the money for the joint project will come from Hampshire County Council (HCC).

According to a HCC survey, 1,650 people use the bridge daily so it would impact borough residents if removed.

Councillor Gillian Harris (Lab, Havant St Faith’s), cabinet lead for regeneration and communities, said: “It is a HCC project. HCC are responsible for the design, and implementation of the project. We will hand over the money once a contractor is appointed. The plan is for it to start this year, relying on HCC delivering their side of the bargain.”

Havant Station footbridgeHavant Station footbridge
Havant Station footbridge

The county council has confirmed it will contribute £7.2 million, 72 per cent of the £10 million needed for the project, if the borough council chips in £2.8 million. Council documents also said Havant railway station is the fourth-busiest station in Hampshire with more than 1.8 million passengers a year.

The 77-year-old footbridge needs updating and is no longer fit for purpose with updated government guidelines; there is a need to accommodate disabled mobility and active travel such as walking and cycling.

Councillor Amy Redsull (Lab, Leigh Park Hermitage) said: “I have used that train bridge most, if not all of my life. It really needs some tender loving care and hopefully will go to plan.”

Councillor Grainne Rason (Green, Emsworth) said the sooner the project starts the better – one side of the bridge isn’t working at all – the lack of bridge cuts Havant in half and it is very visible to any visitors.

ALSO READ: Plans for a ‘desperately needed’ footbridge railway station at Warblington

The £2.8 million funds for this project may come from the cancelled Warblington bridge project , in place since 2015 - a plan for a footbridge at Warblington train station to help cross the tracks when the level crossing gates are down, is deemed ‘technically feasible’ but no longer’ financially viable’.

At present the money has gone back into the CIL funding pot and councillors will decide at a full council meeting on July 31 if the money goes to the Havant footbridge project.

Cabinet lead for environment and water quality Cllr Grainne Rason said: “The funding gap of £1.5m combined with the rising cost in the engineering sector and the potential for further complications on this project means it is not financially viable to continue.”

Councillor Netty Shepherd (Green, Hayling East) said diverting the funds to Havant is an “excellent use of money“.

