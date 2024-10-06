Police attend car crash on A31 causing queues to M27

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police attended a car crash on the A31 resulting in queues stretching onto the M27.

The incident left the eastbound carriageway blocked near Stoney Cross, according to AA Traffic.

National Highways posted on social media around 1.45pm: “TheA31in Hampshire is currently blocked due to a collision eastbound between#A338near#Ringwoodand theM27.@HantsPoliceare on scene.”

A subsequent post has revealed the road is now fully open: “All lanes are now open on theA31in#Hampshirefollowing a collision eastbound betweenA338nearRingwoodand theM27.”