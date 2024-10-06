Police attend car crash on A31 causing queues to M27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 14:46 GMT
Police attended a car crash on the A31 resulting in queues stretching onto the M27.

Police were at the scene. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police were at the scene. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The incident left the eastbound carriageway blocked near Stoney Cross, according to AA Traffic.

National Highways posted on social media around 1.45pm: “TheA31in Hampshire is currently blocked due to a collision eastbound between#A338near#Ringwoodand theM27.@HantsPoliceare on scene.”

A subsequent post has revealed the road is now fully open: “All lanes are now open on theA31in#Hampshirefollowing a collision eastbound betweenA338nearRingwoodand theM27.”

