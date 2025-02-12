Police chase with BMW spanning six miles on A303 results in 22-year-old being arrested

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 14:25 BST
A 22-year-old has been arrested for dangerous driving and possession of cannabis following a six mile chase with police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a dangerous driving incident resulted in drugs being seized on the A303 yesterday (February 11).

Most Popular

At around 8.45pm, patrolling officers spotted a silver BMW travelling at high speed on the A303 near to Buck Services, Andover. The vehicle was pursued for six miles, where officers observed the vehicle doing multiple dangerous undertakes at very high speeds.

Police officer placeholder image
Police officer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BMW left the A303 at the eastbound Micheldever slip road and was in collision with a tree. The driver fled the vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

A quantity of suspected cannabis was located in the car.

Following enquiries, a 22-year-old man from Basingstoke was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a silver BMW driving at high speed on the A303 between Basingstoke and Andover yesterday evening to make contact.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation.

Please call 101 with the reference 44250064817. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice