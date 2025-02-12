A 22-year-old has been arrested for dangerous driving and possession of cannabis following a six mile chase with police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8.45pm, patrolling officers spotted a silver BMW travelling at high speed on the A303 near to Buck Services, Andover. The vehicle was pursued for six miles, where officers observed the vehicle doing multiple dangerous undertakes at very high speeds.

Police officer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMW left the A303 at the eastbound Micheldever slip road and was in collision with a tree. The driver fled the vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

A quantity of suspected cannabis was located in the car.

Following enquiries, a 22-year-old man from Basingstoke was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time.

The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a silver BMW driving at high speed on the A303 between Basingstoke and Andover yesterday evening to make contact.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation.

Please call 101 with the reference 44250064817. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.