Police hunt for Renault driver after crash with scooter on Hayling Island

Police are looking for a driver after a scooter rider was seriously injured in a crash on Hayling Island.

A Vespa scooter and a car, belived to be a black Renault Clio, were involved in a collision on the island at about 3am this morning.

Hayling Island. Picture: Shaun Roster

Police said the rider, a man in his 30s from Hayling Island, was seriously injured and was taken to Southampton General Hospital. The car left the scene after the crash.

PC Andrew Hector said: ‘We are appealing for your help to find the driver of the car, which we believe is a black Renault Clio, made in 2002.

‘The car will have quite a bit of damage to the front, including a smashed headlight cluster, so it will be easy to spot if you know someone who drives a black Clio.

‘It will need repairs so if you work at a car garage, please call us if you are approached by someone asking for a car matching this description to be fixed.

‘We also asking residents in the area to check any CCTV they have as they may have captured the car driving through the area.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190214788, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.