Police provide details on M27 crash which caused lane closure and 'severe delays' between two junctions

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 12:41 BST
The police have confirmed that two cars were involved in an M27 crash yesterday afternoon (May 19).

One lane was closed on the M27 eastbound between junction 5 and junction 7 yesterday as a result of a crash.

The AA previously reported: “The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End).

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between M27 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”

The police have confirmed that the crash involved a van and a car and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 1.20pm to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between a van and a car.”

