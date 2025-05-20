Police provide details on M27 crash which caused lane closure and 'severe delays' between two junctions
One lane was closed on the M27 eastbound between junction 5 and junction 7 yesterday as a result of a crash.
The AA previously reported: “The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End).
“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between M27 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”
The police have confirmed that the crash involved a van and a car and no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 1.20pm to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between a van and a car.”