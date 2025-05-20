The police have confirmed that two cars were involved in an M27 crash yesterday afternoon (May 19).

The AA previously reported: “The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End).

The police have confirmed that the crash involved a van and a car and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 1.20pm to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between a van and a car.”