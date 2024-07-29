Portsmouth buses: Park and Ride contract won by First Bus South as five-year deal secured - what changes?
First Bus South, which operates First Solent buses, will be operating the service for another five years. The company has run the popular network since it was launched in 2014.
Simon Goff, managing director at First Bus South, said: “We’re so proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Portsmouth City Council to deliver the Park & Ride service. The service is a brilliant solution for passengers, allowing people to enjoy Portsmouth in a stress-free way.
The Park and Ride service operates from the station in Tipner Lane to the city centre - with buses running every 15 minutes. Passengers can visit key parts of the city such as Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Gunwharf Quays, The Hard Interchange and others. Ticket prices will remain the same, costing £4 for up to five people. More than a quarter of a million passengers use the service every year.
As part of the contract with Portsmouth City Council, First Bus plans to support community projects and offer six real living wage jobs for drivers, as well as apprenticeship roles. Mr Goff added: “As part our desire to work closely with our communities, we’ll also be investing in projects in Portsmouth, such as Farlington Marshes wildlife project, as well as providing apprenticeships, and Real Living Wage employment opportunities.”
Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “The Portsmouth Park & Ride service is a convenient, cost-effective way to access the city centre. We’re pleased that First Solent will continue to run this popular service for us. As well as well as easing congestion, the P&R is part of a broader effort to improve air quality and provide sustainable transport options for Portsmouth, offering a practical solution for commuters and visitors alike.”
