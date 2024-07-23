Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus stops at The Hard Interchange have been moved for five months to allow for ‘essential works’ to be carried out on the area immediately in front of the terminal which has been crumbling.

The bus and coach stops have all been temporarily relocated for around 19 weeks after Portsmouth City Council contracted Mildren Construction Limited to replace the deteriorating bus apron - where the buses drive into.

The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth, closed currently due to maintenance works. Picture: Sarah Standing (230724-7818) | Sarah Standing

This was originally built in the 70s and sits on a substructure piled into the seabed. The lightweight material which forms the surface was made specially for Portsmouth out of a mixture of expanded polystyrene and other materials. But it has been plagued by structural woes since the £9.2m bus station - including the new bus apron - opened in May 2017, costing the taxpayers thousands to resurface and fill in potholes.

The apron has been deteriorating to such a degree which, if left unfixed, will render the interchange unusable for buses.

Work began yesterday (July 22) and the disruption means that temporary bus/coach stop and taxi rank relocations will be in place until December, although the bus terminal itself will remain open so that customers can use the facilities there.

The Hard Interchange in Portsmouth, closed currently due to maintenance works. Picture: Sarah Standing (230724-7835) | Sarah Standing

The temporary bus stops are:

Stop L - (The Hard, outside Hartgills Seafood) First Bus services 1, 2, 3, 8, H1, PR1, X4, X5 to city centre and north of the city.

Stop T - (immediately layby outside the bus apron where the works are happening) Stagecoach services 20, 21, 23 to city centre and north of the city.

Stop M - (outside Co-op/The Lady Hamilton) services to Southsea and Old Portsmouth First Bus service 3 and Stagecoach services 23, 25, 700.

Stop P - (in Queen Street outside the Historic Dockyard opposite bar and Block) Megabus, National Express, cruise shuttles.

The taxi rank will be relocated by the Voi rental e-scooter and e-bike racks to the south of the terminal and travel advisors are on hand to help people locate temporary stops and answer questions.