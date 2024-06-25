Portsmouth bus travel: Free journeys on First services to mark special occasion - when

By Freddie Webb
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:59 BST
Residents with a military connection are being offered free bus travel for Armed Forces Day.

Serving personnel, veterans and cadets can use First Bus services for free on June 29 across Hampshire, Somerset, Berkshire and Dorset. They can be in uniform or use valid identification to get the travel at no cost.

Free bus travel is being provided to military personnel and veterans in Portsmouth for Armed Forces Day. Picture: Mike CooterFree bus travel is being provided to military personnel and veterans in Portsmouth for Armed Forces Day. Picture: Mike Cooter
Cadets need to wear uniform and veterans can use valid ID such as the Ministry of Defence issued Veteran’s Badge. James Eustace, Commercial Director for First Bus South, said: “Armed Forces Day is an important occasion for so many people across the UK, recognising the incredible service that military personnel provide, and most importantly, remembering those who have been lost in service.

“We have many veterans working for First Bus across our businesses and we’re very proud of their efforts and sacrifice. This is our way of saying thank you to them, as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect our freedoms.”

Armed Forces Day is an annual national event which shows support for the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

