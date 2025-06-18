"Multiple incidents" causing train cancellations between Portsmouth Harbour and Guildford with severe delays
South Western Railway reports a signalling issue is impacting the railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Guildford this evening. They said trains may be cancelled, delayed, or revised, due to this and other problems.
A statement on its website said: “Due to multiple incidents between Portsmouth Harbour and Guildford trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
South Western Railway said trains have to run at reduced speed through affected areas due to multiple signalling issues. Commuters can now use their tickets on the Southern Rail services between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour.
“For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point,” they added. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”
Train tickets are also accepted on the following bus routes
First Bus 1 between Portsmouth Harbour - Portsmouth City Centre - Fratton
First Bus 2 between Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations
First Bus 3 between Fareham - Portchester - Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations
First Bus 7 & 8 between Portsmouth stations - Hilsea - Cosham
Stagecoach South 18 between Fratton Bridge - Hilsea Crescent - Cosham Health Centre
Stagecoach South 19 between Bedhampton Brookside Road - Hilsea Anchorage Park - Portsmouth City Centre
Stagecoach South 20 between Havant Bus Station - Cosham Health Centre - Hilsea Crescent - Portsmouth City Centre - Portsmouth Harbour
Stagecoach South 21 between Hilsea Norway Road - Portsmouth City Centre - Portsmouth Harbour
Stagecoach South 23 between Havant Bus Station - Bedhampton Brunswick Gardens - Cosham Health Centre - Hilsea Old London Road - Portsmouth City Centre - Portsmouth Harbour
Stagecoach South 700 'Coastliner' between Havant Bus Station - Hilsea Old London Road - Portsmouth City Centre - Portsmouth Harbour