An emergency Cobra meeting has been set up due to escalating tensions around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will be chairing the session following his return from the G7 summit in Canada. A Cobra meeting is a government crisis management meeting held in response to national or international emergencies.

The prime minister is set to bring together ministers and senior officials for the talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has called a Cobra meeting due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Pictured: Mr Starmer during the G7 Leaders Summit on June 15, 2025 in Kananaskis, Canada. | Suzanne Plunkett - Pool/Getty Images

Here is what we know so far

As reported in The Guardian, the session was organised amid concerns the US is considering entering the conflict between Israel and Iran. The UK is continuing to push de-escalation talks. Key figures will discuss how the country should response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

American President Donald Trump left the summit early and told reporters outside the White House that he was considering strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. He said: “I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Israel and Iran exchanged firing over the past six days. Tel Aviv has said air strikes are aimed at preventing Tehran developing an nuclear weapon. Iranian officials said their nuclear programme is peaceful, adding that Israel has caused hundreds of civilian casualties.

Israeli jets continued to attack Tehran last night, with the country’s response diminishing. Only 10 missiles intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system during the night. Mr Trump said Iran had “got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate”, adding it was “very late to be talking” but “we may meet”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guardian said Downing Street was unwilling to repeat Starmer’s comments yesterday that he was confident the US would not join Israel’s bombing campaign, despite US military deployments and mixed messages from Mr Trump.

Another key issue will be the UK deciding to grant permission for the US to fly B-2 stealth bombers from the Diego Garcia airbase, in the Indian Ocean, to attack Iran. The country’s nuclear enrichment site is between 80 and 90 metres inside a mountain at Fordow. The UK has ultimate operational control of the base, following the recent agreement to lease it from Mauritius.

Even though the Americans primarily use the base, Starmer would have to approve its use for an attack on Iran. The Guardian said British officials have repeatedly stressed the UK is not expected to participate in any military operation. unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner told the House of Commons during prime minister’s questions: “The one thing I will say is we agree with President Trump that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon, but we’ve been consistent in urging Iran to engage in the diplomatic process and work with the United States, and we continue to support that diplomatic approach.”